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Iran Gives U.S. One Month to Reach Deal
(MENAFN) Iran has drawn a firm 30-day deadline for reaching a sweeping agreement with Washington — one that would reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, lift a US naval blockade, and cement a permanent end to hostilities across Iran and Lebanon, according to a Saturday report by media.
Tehran formally delivered a revised 14-point framework proposal to Washington on Thursday. Two sources with direct knowledge of the document confirmed it imposes a rigid one-month window to finalize terms covering maritime passage, the dismantling of the US naval blockade, and a durable ceasefire on both war fronts.
When reporters Saturday asked US President Donald Trump whether fresh military strikes remained on the table, he left the door conspicuously open. "If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly," he said.
Under the proposal's architecture, a second negotiating phase — targeting Iran's nuclear program — would only be triggered once an initial agreement is locked in, the sources said. That subsequent phase would itself span an additional month of talks.
Trump had publicly declared dissatisfaction with the Iranian offer on Friday, yet signaled a degree of continued engagement Saturday, telling reporters ahead of his departure from Palm Beach to Miami that he planned to review the document mid-flight.
"I'm looking at it. I'll let you know about it later," he said. "They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now," he said.
The measured tone proved short-lived. Within moments, Trump pivoted sharply on Truth Social, casting serious doubt on the proposal's viability and ratcheting up his rhetoric against Tehran — declaring he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable" and insisting Iran "has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."
Separately, Trump sought to reframe the ongoing blockade of Iranian ports in notably understated terms, characterizing it as a "very friendly" and uncontested action — a framing he used to defend his simultaneous assertion that hostilities between the two nations had already been "terminated."
Tehran formally delivered a revised 14-point framework proposal to Washington on Thursday. Two sources with direct knowledge of the document confirmed it imposes a rigid one-month window to finalize terms covering maritime passage, the dismantling of the US naval blockade, and a durable ceasefire on both war fronts.
When reporters Saturday asked US President Donald Trump whether fresh military strikes remained on the table, he left the door conspicuously open. "If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly," he said.
Under the proposal's architecture, a second negotiating phase — targeting Iran's nuclear program — would only be triggered once an initial agreement is locked in, the sources said. That subsequent phase would itself span an additional month of talks.
Trump had publicly declared dissatisfaction with the Iranian offer on Friday, yet signaled a degree of continued engagement Saturday, telling reporters ahead of his departure from Palm Beach to Miami that he planned to review the document mid-flight.
"I'm looking at it. I'll let you know about it later," he said. "They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now," he said.
The measured tone proved short-lived. Within moments, Trump pivoted sharply on Truth Social, casting serious doubt on the proposal's viability and ratcheting up his rhetoric against Tehran — declaring he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable" and insisting Iran "has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."
Separately, Trump sought to reframe the ongoing blockade of Iranian ports in notably understated terms, characterizing it as a "very friendly" and uncontested action — a framing he used to defend his simultaneous assertion that hostilities between the two nations had already been "terminated."
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