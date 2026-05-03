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Senior Iranian Commander Flags Possible Escalation with United States
(MENAFN) A high-ranking Iranian military official has cautioned that tensions with the United States could escalate again, describing a renewed confrontation as “likely,” according to reports citing an Iranian media outlet.
"A renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely, and evidence has also shown that the United States does not adhere to any commitments or agreement,” Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy inspector of the military headquarters, said in a statement carried by the news agency on Saturday.
He further argued that remarks and actions by US officials are largely driven by media considerations, saying, “US officials’ actions and statements are largely media-oriented, aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at escaping the predicament they have created for themselves."
Asadi also emphasized that Iran’s armed forces remain prepared for any escalation, stating they are “in full readiness for any renewed adventurism and miscalculation by the United States.”
The warning comes against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities that began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory measures by Tehran against American allies in the Gulf and leading to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
Although a ceasefire was declared on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan, and follow-up negotiations took place in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, those talks failed to produce a lasting agreement.
US President Donald Trump later extended the truce unilaterally without announcing a new deadline, reportedly in response to a request from Pakistan.
"A renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely, and evidence has also shown that the United States does not adhere to any commitments or agreement,” Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy inspector of the military headquarters, said in a statement carried by the news agency on Saturday.
He further argued that remarks and actions by US officials are largely driven by media considerations, saying, “US officials’ actions and statements are largely media-oriented, aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at escaping the predicament they have created for themselves."
Asadi also emphasized that Iran’s armed forces remain prepared for any escalation, stating they are “in full readiness for any renewed adventurism and miscalculation by the United States.”
The warning comes against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities that began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory measures by Tehran against American allies in the Gulf and leading to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
Although a ceasefire was declared on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan, and follow-up negotiations took place in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, those talks failed to produce a lasting agreement.
US President Donald Trump later extended the truce unilaterally without announcing a new deadline, reportedly in response to a request from Pakistan.
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