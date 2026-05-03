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Spirit Airlines Ceases All Flights Following Years of Financial Struggles
(MENAFN) Budget US airline Spirit Airlines has ceased all flights as of Saturday, bringing its operations to an end following prolonged financial difficulties and unsuccessful attempts to secure a bailout.
“It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately,” the airline said in an official statement, adding that “all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available.”
As indicated by reports, the Florida-based carrier’s downfall comes after a combination of rising jet fuel prices tied to the Iran conflict, growing pressure from major airlines adopting similar low-cost strategies, and the collapse of a planned 2023 merger with JetBlue after it was challenged by US authorities.
The company also struggled to recover despite filing for bankruptcy twice since 2024, losing the competitive pricing edge that once defined its business model.
“When you're a low-cost carrier, by definition, you're relying on having a cost advantage. And they just don't have that anymore,” said Shye Gilad of Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, according to broadcaster.
Efforts to obtain financial support from the US government, including discussions over a $500 million bailout, ultimately fell through due to disagreements. On Friday, US President Donald Trump said: “If we can help them, we will. But we have to come first. We're first.”
“It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately,” the airline said in an official statement, adding that “all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available.”
As indicated by reports, the Florida-based carrier’s downfall comes after a combination of rising jet fuel prices tied to the Iran conflict, growing pressure from major airlines adopting similar low-cost strategies, and the collapse of a planned 2023 merger with JetBlue after it was challenged by US authorities.
The company also struggled to recover despite filing for bankruptcy twice since 2024, losing the competitive pricing edge that once defined its business model.
“When you're a low-cost carrier, by definition, you're relying on having a cost advantage. And they just don't have that anymore,” said Shye Gilad of Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, according to broadcaster.
Efforts to obtain financial support from the US government, including discussions over a $500 million bailout, ultimately fell through due to disagreements. On Friday, US President Donald Trump said: “If we can help them, we will. But we have to come first. We're first.”
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