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Moscow, Tehran Hold Talks on Hormuz Shipping, Iran Nuclear Issue
(MENAFN) Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to address concerns over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as ongoing efforts tied to Iran’s nuclear file, according to official statements.
As stated by reports, the conversation—held on Friday—served as a continuation of in-depth discussions focused on achieving a full cessation of hostilities and improving stability across the Middle East’s political and security landscape.
According to the statement, the call came shortly after Araghchi’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, with Moscow reiterating its backing for mediation initiatives currently underway.
“The sides reaffirmed their readiness to make every effort to facilitate a political and diplomatic process in order to reach lasting agreements aimed at establishing long-term peace in the region,” it added.
Araghchi arrived in Russia earlier in the week following a visit to Islamabad, where he engaged in talks aimed at resolving the ongoing confrontation with the United States.
The conflict traces back to Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory measures by Tehran against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, alongside the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
While a ceasefire lasting two weeks was declared on April 8 through mediation efforts by Pakistan, and subsequent negotiations took place in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, those discussions did not produce a durable agreement.
As stated by reports, the conversation—held on Friday—served as a continuation of in-depth discussions focused on achieving a full cessation of hostilities and improving stability across the Middle East’s political and security landscape.
According to the statement, the call came shortly after Araghchi’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, with Moscow reiterating its backing for mediation initiatives currently underway.
“The sides reaffirmed their readiness to make every effort to facilitate a political and diplomatic process in order to reach lasting agreements aimed at establishing long-term peace in the region,” it added.
Araghchi arrived in Russia earlier in the week following a visit to Islamabad, where he engaged in talks aimed at resolving the ongoing confrontation with the United States.
The conflict traces back to Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory measures by Tehran against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, alongside the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
While a ceasefire lasting two weeks was declared on April 8 through mediation efforts by Pakistan, and subsequent negotiations took place in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, those discussions did not produce a durable agreement.
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