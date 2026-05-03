MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Ethereum based crypto Pepeto just crossed $9,782,000 in presale funding, the fastest fill of any token this cycle. That number tells you how much belief is behind this project, because wallets do not send that kind of money unless the potential is real and large. Every day the total climbs higher, early buyers come back with bigger entries, and the community grows faster than projects spending ten times more on marketing.

Pepeto is built on Ethereum with tools designed to fix the problems that still cost crypto holders money every day, and no other coin is a better fit for a clear potential prediction of Pepeto than Cardano, as it is targeting the same problems, and the article breaks down Cardano price prediction, and Pepeto project in details for the clear picture.



Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Hits $9.78 Million as the Cardano Price Prediction Reveals Where Capital Is Heading

Pepeto's $9.78 million raised is not just a number. When that much capital enters a presale this fast, the wallets behind it decide the upside is too large to wait. The Binance listing could arrive with almost no warning, which means the presale window is smaller than most think.

Pepeto and Cardano appear in the same crypto news article because Ethereum still charges users billions each year in gas, and both aim to solve this painful penalty. The cardano price prediction shows one path. Cardano currently trades at $0.25, up 3.21% in the last 30 days (Coinmarketcap ) after the Van Rossum hard fork and Midnight sidechain were confirmed for Q2 2026, with Google Cloud, MoneyGram, and Worldpay as validators. Benzinga forecasts $0.57 and CoinPedia places the top at $2.20, but ADA at $0.25 aiming for $0.57 is a 2x that takes months.

Pepeto at $0.0000001868 is the smarter choice because it is still in presale with no $9 billion cap ceiling limiting returns. Where Cardano spent nine years building a separate chain that still lacks a DEX to rival Uniswap, Pepeto already runs a live trading layer on Ethereum with zero fees, a bridge that moves tokens across chains in seconds, and AI that screens every contract before it clears.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto: Real Products Behind the Fastest Growing Community This Cycle

Pepeto is far more than products. What shifts the picture is community momentum no budget could buy. Telegram groups grow by thousands daily, and tokens trying to steal the name keep launching daily, while outlets that would not cover it two months ago now write about it daily as no other project is getting such attention now. That is what happened with SHIB before the market noticed. One address put $8,000 into SHIB in 2020 and sat on $5.7 billion at the peak according to Coinbase, and a $1,000 position grew past $1 billion when SHIB reached $41 billion without a working product.

All of that wealth came from community energy alone, and Pepeto is on that same path with a more experienced team and live tools finished before the listing goes live. SHIB turned early wallets into billionaires with nothing built behind the token, and Pepeto carries that same growth with a working exchange, a working bridge, and a Binance listing expected to follow.

The crypto news data backs it up. The same addresses loading ADA this quarter are entering Pepeto at sizes that match how professional funds build positions, because the Cardano price prediction offers a slow 2x over months while this Ethereum based crypto moves from presale to listing in weeks.

Conclusion

The Cardano price prediction turned bullish and ADA holders have strong catalysts with the Van Rossum hard fork ahead. But crypto news from every cycle proves the largest returns came from early entries into projects with live tools and community demand that spreads on its own, and this Ethereum based crypto matches that now.

The presale grows faster each stage, and $9.78 million in raised capital proves the market already decided. Once this round closes the entry price moves up and never comes back. Thousands of wallets missed SHIB by days and watched others collect returns that should have been theirs. Pepeto is offering that window again, but such opportunities don't stay open for long, and they either turn into a success story, or a regret that lasts for a life-time.

FAQs

What is the bullish cardano price prediction for 2026?

Benzinga forecasts $0.57 for 2026 while CoinPedia places the top target at $2.20 in a full bull scenario, supported by the Van Rossum hard fork confirmed for late June. Whale wallets reached 424 addresses after adding 819 million ADA worth $214 million.

Why is Pepeto the most talked about Ethereum based crypto in crypto news right now?

Pepeto is the most talked about Ethereum based crypto because it raised $9.78 million faster than any presale this cycle while combining a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner with a Binance listing approaching.



