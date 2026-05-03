Meryl Streep Praises Stanley Tucci's Elegance In His Heterosexuality

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Meryl Streep recently paid tribute to actor Stanley Tucci as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actress used the moment to reflect on both his career and their decades-long friendship.

Stanley Tucci was honored alongside Emily Blunt in a rare joint ceremony in Los Angeles, drawing a crowd that included John Krasinski, Matt Damon and Dwayne Johnson, reports 'Variety'.

Meryl Streep, who has starred with Stanley Tucci in 'The Devil Wears Prada' and 'Julie & Julia', took the stage to honor her frequent collaborator.

She said, quoted by 'People' magazine,“Stanley has an elegance to his heterosexuality, his undeniable heterosexuality, which is formidable. Not that heterosexuality is better than any other kind of sexuality, it's just that elegance, real, unforced, natural, unstyled elegance. It is sometimes harder for straight men”.

Streep continued her remarks by praising Tucci's screen presence and versatility, describing him as“urbane, sly, funny” and noting,“He always finds something true and surprising in every man that he plays. He transforms character acting into leading man material”.

As per 'Variety', her comments also turned personal as she reflected on their long-standing relationship.

She said,“I'm in love with you, just like everybody else. It's impossible not to love Stanley Tucci. I've known you longer as a friend than as a scene partner. We've been through some rough times together and some great times, and I love you deeply”.

“I've adored working with Stanley, I've done it often, and I am ready to go again whenever you raise your elegant little finger”, she added.

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is currently playing in cinemas.