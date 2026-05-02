ARCFOX Electrifies 2026 Beijing International Auto Show

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Recently - ARCFOX, the premium intelligent electric vehicle brand under BAIC Group, opened pre-sales for ARCFOX S3 mid-size sedan at the 2026 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition. Positioned as a landmark model in the brand's ongoing global push, the S3 arrives with a class-defying combination of scale, flexibility, and technology.

A Show Floor That Spoke for Itself

The ARCFOX pavilion at this year's Beijing Auto Show drew sustained attention from industry observers, media, and automotive enthusiasts across the globe. The exhibition space, anchored by a full lineup of the brand's intelligent EV portfolio, created an atmosphere of quiet confidence, reflecting a product range that stands up to scrutiny. Crowds gathered throughout the day as the brand's latest thinking on electrification, intelligent cockpit design, and multi-powertrain flexibility was put on full display.

The show brought out ARCFOX's full family lineup, with the Wenda V9, T1, T5, and S5 on display alongside the newly unveiled S3, a portfolio that reflects the brand's emergence as one of the fastest-growing intelligent EV names in China today.

The Strategic Weight Behind the Moment

ARCFOX's presence at the Beijing Auto Show is a statement of direction. Backed by BAIC Group's 67-year manufacturing heritage and a strategic partnership with Magna International, ARCFOX has spent the past several years methodically building the infrastructure for a global intelligent EV brand: full-stack in-house capabilities across electrification, intelligent cockpits, and autonomous driving; deep integration with world-class partners including CATL and Pony; and a distribution network now spanning Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe, a footprint that includes the brand's landmark entry into Egypt in late 2025. ARCFOX S3 mid-size sedan, whose pre-sales opened at this year's show, is the latest expression of that accumulated capability.

Built on Conviction, Driven by Technology

At the core of ARCFOX's identity is a belief that premium intelligent mobility should not be the preserve of a few markets or a narrow band of consumers. The brand's philosophy, Born Free, is the design brief behind every platform, every powertrain decision, and every market entry.

As BAIC Group continues to evolve its global brand architecture, with ARCFOX positioned as its lead intelligent EV offering worldwide, the Beijing Auto Show serves as a fitting reminder of where this journey began, and how far it intends to go.

About ARCFOX​

ARCFOX is BAIC Group's premium intelligent electric vehicle brand, embodying the group's commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and next-generation mobility. Backed by BAIC's 67 years of manufacturing heritage and its strategic cooperation with Magna International Inc., ARCFOX develops global-ready electric vehicles recognized for their intelligent technology, refined design, and reliable performance.

As BAIC Group continues to expand its international footprint, ARCFOX plays a central role in bringing advanced EV mobility to global markets. BAIC Group has been listed on the Fortune Global 500 for 12 consecutive years, with annual sales exceeding 1.71 million vehicles.