Major Administrative Overhaul In MP, 62 IPS Officers Transferred

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 3 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Home Department has reshuffled 62 IPS officers, affecting senior ranks and district postings across the state.

The orders were issued late Saturday night.

Ravi Kumar Gupta has been given charge as Special DGP Training and Director of the Police Academy, Bhouri, Bhopal.

Rajababu Singh has been appointed ADGP Rail, Bhopal.

D.P. Gupta will now oversee community policing, RTI, public service guarantee, cooperative fraud, police manual, R&D and police reforms.

Solomon Yash Kumar Minz has been assigned complaints, human rights, and welfare accounts.

Amit Singh has been moved to DIG Armed Force, Indore Range, while Awadhesh Kumar Goswami is posted as DIG at the police headquarters, Bhopal.

Amit Sanghi has been transferred to DIG Home Guard/SDERF, Bhopal.

Virendra Kumar Singh becomes DIG Narmadapuram Range, and Prashant Khare returns to the police headquarters.

Manish Kumar Agrawal is posted as DIG police headquarters, Bhopal.

Manoj Kumar Rai, Riaz Iqbal, Rahul Kumar Lodha, and Simala Prasad have also been shifted to DIG posts at headquarters.

At the district level, Asit Yadav moves to Gwalior Range; Vivek Singh to Shahdol Range; Shailendra Singh Chauhan to Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) Bhopal; Kumar Prateek to DIG Narcotics Indore; Shiv Dayal to headquarters; Mayank Awasthi to Additional Commissioner Indore; and Arvind Tiwari to Commandant 34th Battalion Dhar.

Suraj Kumar Verma has been posted as Superintendent of Police Bhind, Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia as SP Shivpuri, Gurukaran Singh as SP Rewa, Deepak Kumar Shukla as Commandant 32nd Battalion Ujjain, Aman Singh Rathore as DCP Indore, Anurag Sujania as SP Sagar, Sachin Sharma as SP Dhar, Wahni Singh as SP PTC Indore, Vikas Kumar Sahwal as DCP Bhopal, Dharmraj Meena as SP Morena, Sameer Saurabh as SSP Radio Bhopal, Rajat Saklecha as SP Chhatarpur, Agam Jain as SP Khandwa, Manish Khatri as AIG headquarters, Sunil Kumar Mehta as DCP Indore, Devendra Kumar Patidar as SP Jhabua.

Ramsharan Prajapati has been transferred and posted as AIG headquarters, Sunder Singh Kanesh as SP Rail Jabalpur, Rajesh Vyas as SP Neemuch, Vinod Kumar Singh as Commandant 24th Battalion Ratlam, Pankaj Kumar Pandey as SP Rural Bhopal, Prakash Chandra Parihar as SP Pandhurna, Dilip Kumar Soni as SP Agar Malwa, Rajendra Kumar Verma as SP Rural Indore, Vikrant Murab as SP Anuppur, Surendra Kumar Jain as SP Mauganj, Ashish Khare as SP Dindori, Ankit Jaiswal as SP Rail Bhopal, Rajesh Raghuvanshi as SP Mandla, Moti Ur Rahman as Commandant 9th Battalion Rewa, Shrutkirti Somvanshi as Commandant 13th Battalion Gwalior, Mayur Khandelwal as SP Datia, Sonakshi Saxena as SP Sehore, Shiyaz KM as SP Singrauli, Anand Kaladgi as SP Damoh, Krishnalal Chandani as SP Seoni, Ayush Gupta as DCP Bhopal, Adarshkant Shukla as DCP Bhopal, Narendra Rawat as DCP Indore, Abhishek Ranjan as DCP Indore, and Rahul Deshmukh as aide to the Governor.

Additionally, Anil Kumar has been relieved of his additional charge of Accounts and Welfare, while Mohd. Shahid Absar has been freed from the additional charge of the Police Academy Bhouri.

Aditya Mishra has been given additional charge of Hawk Force, Balaghat. This sweeping transfer list, covering 62 officers, is expected to bring new energy and balance to the police administration across Madhya Pradesh.