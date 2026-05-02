APC Net Profit Rises 28 Per Cent In Q1, Surpassing Jd60m

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Arab Potash Company (APC) reported a "strong" performance in the first quarter of 2026, with net profit rising 28 per cent to more than JD60 million, supported by higher sales, improved efficiency, and resilient logistics amid regional disruptions.

Consolidated net sales revenue increased by 28 per cent to JD206 million, up from JD161 million in the same period of 2025, while operating profits from potash operations surged 88 per cent to JD82.5 million, compared with JD43.8 million a year earlier, according to an APC statement.

The company also said it supplied approximately $368 million to the Kingdom's foreign currency reserves during the first quarter, marking a 24 per cent increase year on year, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to Jordan's export earnings and economic stability.

Despite ongoing regional geopolitical challenges that have affected shipping routes and supply chains, APC maintained export continuity by diversifying its logistics operations, including greater reliance on land transport and alternative shipping solutions.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Shehadeh Abu Hudaib said the results reflect the company's strategic resilience and ability to adapt to external pressures. He added that the growth in revenues and operating profits underscores APC's success in optimising production and strengthening its global market position.

He also commended the supportive investment environment provided by the government, noting its role in enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector.

Chief Executive Officer Maen Nsour said the strong quarterly performance was driven by operational efficiency gains and cost-control measures, which helped push operating profits up sharply.

He noted that APC achieved production of around 760,000 tonnes during the quarter, an increase of 3 per cent, while sales volumes rose 11 per cent to 786,000 tonnes. Production costs per tonne fell by 11 per cent compared with the same period last year, further strengthening competitiveness.

Nsour added that the company is advancing expansion and investment plans aimed at diversifying its customer base and entering new markets to support long-term sustainable growth. He also highlighted the contribution of APC's workforce, describing their efforts as central to the company's continued success.