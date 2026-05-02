Arab Bank Group Profits Grow To $ 276M In Q1 2026

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Arab Bank Group reported solid results for the first quarter of 2026, with 2 per cent increase in net income after tax reaching $275.8 million as compared to $271 million for the same period last year.

The Group maintained its strong capital base with a total equity of $13.1 billion.

Compared to the same period last year, the Group's Assets grew by 9 per cent to reach $79 billion, loans grew by 7 per cent to reach $41.9 billion, and deposits grew by 8 per cent to reach $57.5 billion, according to a statement by Arab Bank.

Commenting on the results, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sabih Masri, stated that Arab Bank delivered a solid performance in the first quarter of 2026, despite ongoing global and regional tensions and their impact on energy markets and global supply chains.

He emphasised that these results reflect the strength of the bank's well-diversified and resilient business model, supported by a strong regional presence, a solid capital base, high-quality assets, ample liquidity, and prudent risk management policies.

Masri reaffirmed confidence in the bank's capacity to sustain earnings momentum and deliver consistent, long-term value to shareholders.

Chief Executive Officer, Randa Sadik, stated that Arab Bank delivered consistent performance while maintaining the strength of its balance sheet during the first quarter 2026.

She highlighted that the bank's revenue grew by 6 per cent driven by sustainable growth in its business.

The Group's liquidity and asset quality remain solid where loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 72.8 per cent and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100 per cent.

Arab Bank Group maintains a strong capital base that is predominantly composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.2 per cent.

Sadik reaffirmed the Group's strong commitment to business continuity and robust risk management practices.

She highlighted that the Group's resilient infrastructure and versatile operational capabilities, coupled with ongoing coordination with regulatory authorities in every market where the bank operates, have ensured seamless service delivery and maintained full operational readiness at all times.

Sadik emphasised the bank's ongoing investment in digital capabilities, noting that its expanding suite of innovative, customer-centric solutions is aligned with global standards and continues to enhance service delivery across markets and segments, according to the statement.