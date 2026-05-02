Trump Declares Iran War Over As Hormuz, Nuclear Talks Resume

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) US President Donald Trump formally declared the war with Iran over, citing a ceasefire that has held since early April, as Washington and Tehran entered a new round of indirect negotiations mediated by Pakistan. The talks remain focused on two unresolved flashpoints: freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program.

In a letter to congressional leaders marking the expiration of the 60 day War Powers Resolution deadline, Trump wrote:“There has been no exchange of fire with Iran since the ceasefire. The hostilities that began on February 28 have ended.” The statement appeared designed to reinforce the administration's claim that ongoing operations no longer require fresh congressional authorization, after lawmakers were first notified following US strikes in late February.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran had entered the new round“in good faith and responsibility” through Pakistani mediation, despite what he described as deep mistrust of Washington due to repeated breaches of past commitments.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Iran's revised proposal showed greater flexibility than earlier positions. Tehran suggested reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for US guarantees to halt attacks and lift restrictions on Iranian ports, with broader nuclear negotiations to follow in return for sanctions relief.

Trump, however, voiced dissatisfaction:“Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not happy with it. The choices remain either hit them hard or reach an agreement.” His remarks underscored that the ceasefire is more a conditional truce than a final settlement, with disputes over maritime security, sanctions, and uranium enrichment still unresolved.

Araqchi has intensified diplomatic outreach, holding calls with officials from Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Russia, France, and the European Union to consolidate support for negotiations and prevent renewed escalation. Qatar reiterated that freedom of navigation in Hormuz is“non negotiable,” while Egypt urged continued diplomatic engagement during talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff.

Regionally, the United Arab Emirates announced that air traffic had returned to normal after a security review, signaling a relative easing of immediate threats. Meanwhile, Iran's UN mission insisted uranium enrichment remains legal under IAEA supervision, and China rejected new US sanctions on Chinese firms tied to Iranian oil purchases, calling them violations of international law.

Despite the diplomatic track, Iranian military officials warned that renewed war remains possible. A CNN investigation reported at least 16 US military sites in eight countries across the region have been damaged since the conflict began, underscoring the fragility of the current truce.