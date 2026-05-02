MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post New Direct Flight Connection: Porter Airlines Links Toronto and San José appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

TheCosta Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) has officially confirmed that Porter Airlines will begin direct operations between Toronto (YYZ) and the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) in Alajuela starting December 2, 2026.

This move marks a significant milestone for the Canadian carrier, as it represents one of its first major ventures into the Latin American market. The service is scheduled to run through the peak season, concluding on April 30, 2027.

Travelers looking to escape the Canadian winter will have plenty of options, as the airline has committed to a consistent weekly schedule:



Frequency: 4 flights per week.

Arrival Hub: Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO). Service Type: Seasonal (December through April).

This is not Porter's first foray into the“Pura Vida” lifestyle. In December 2025, the airline successfully launched routes connecting Toronto and Ottawa to Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR), proving that Canadian demand for tropical destinations is at an all-time high.

A Boost for Sustainable Tourism

William Rodríguez, Costa Rica's Minister of Tourism, expressed high expectations for the impact of this route on the local economy:

“This new route generates significant opportunities for more travelers to discover the essence of 'Pura Vida' and reconnect with nature through the sustainable tourism model that defines us. We appreciate Porter Airlines' confidence in choosing Costa Rica and their commitment to expanding connectivity so rapidly.”

Why This Matters: By the Numbers

Canada is currently the second-largest source of tourists for Costa Rica, trailing only the United States. The latest data highlights a booming interest in the region:

Increased competition between airlines often leads to more competitive airfares for passengers.Travelers heading to the Central Valley, volcanoes, or the Central Pacific coast can now bypass the trek from Liberia.Porter Airlines is known for its“elevated” economy experience, including free beer and wine in glassware and no middle seats on many aircraft.

Are you planning a trip from Canada to Costa Rica this winter? Keep an eye on the Porter Airlines website for booking availability as we approach the December launch!

The post New Direct Flight Connection: Porter Airlines Links Toronto and San José appeared first on The Costa Rica News.