Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Saturday said that BJP should not fool women of this country in the name of women quota bill, further claiming that historically the current ruling party at the centre had actively opposed the legislation in the past. Shrinate made these remarks while addressing a gathering at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai on the topic "The BJP government's failed ploy behind the mask of women's reservation."Maharashtra Congress State President Harshvardhan Sapkal was also present.

'BJP Historically Opposed the Bill'

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 29- minutes address to the nation, during which he mentioned the Congress party 58 times. The Foundation on which women's Reservation in this country will be laid by Congress. In 1989, when Rajiv Gandhi first introduced this bill in Parliament, it was the veteran leaders of the BJP who actively opposed it. These leaders belong to an organization (RSS)--whose political ideology is an institution that has kept its doors closed to women," she said.

Demand for Caste Census, OBC Quota

"Why don't you reserve seats for the OBCs? In 2021, the Modi government stated before the Supreme Court that a Caste Census would not be conducted," she added.

Congress leader said it was her party which forced BJP to hold caste Census. "During a media interview, Modi claimed that the demand for a Caste Census being raised by the Congress was merely a demand of the "Tukde-Tukde Gang" and "Urban Naxals." However, just one year later, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party compelled you to concede to the demand for a Caste Census."

'Do Not Deceive Women'

She added, "Do not make the mistake of underestimating or viewing half of this country's population as weak or foolish. The women of this nation have played a pivotal role--culturally, socially, and politically. Do not deceive women in the name of women's reservation. Furthermore, regarding the attempt to divide this country through the process of delimitation, the Opposition MP Rahul Gandhi stood firm, blocked this move, and thwarted your designs. This represents a monumental victory for the integrity, unity, and solidarity of this nation," Shrinate stated.

On April 17, 2026, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, did not pass in the Lok Sabha, as it failed to obtain the required two-thirds majority. Although 298 members voted in favour, the Bill was still 54 votes short of the 352 needed for approval. The result underscored the absence of broad agreement, especially regarding its connection to delimitation and the proposed expansion of seats. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)