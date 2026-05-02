Ukrenergo Not Predicting Power Outages For Sunday
According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's national energy company Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.
At the same time, the company urged consumers to shift energy-intensive activities to daytime hours, from 10:00 to 16:00.
It also recommended limiting the use of high-power electrical appliances during evening peak hours, from 18:00 to 22:00.Read also: Power outages reported in Mykolaiv following Russian airstrike
As previously reported, parts of the Sumy region were left without electricity in the morning of May 2 due to Russian attacks.
Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here
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