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Ukrenergo Not Predicting Power Outages For Sunday

Ukrenergo Not Predicting Power Outages For Sunday


2026-05-02 07:01:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No electricity consumption restrictions are expected in Ukraine on Sunday, May 3.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's national energy company Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

At the same time, the company urged consumers to shift energy-intensive activities to daytime hours, from 10:00 to 16:00.

It also recommended limiting the use of high-power electrical appliances during evening peak hours, from 18:00 to 22:00.

Read also: Power outages reported in Mykolaiv following Russian airstrike

As previously reported, parts of the Sumy region were left without electricity in the morning of May 2 due to Russian attacks.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here

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