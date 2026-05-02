Easyneonsigns Launches Smart Neon Signs With Mobile And Voice Control

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EasyNeonSigns has launched its new line of Smart Custom Neon Signs, bringing connected lighting control, automation, and energy efficiency to businesses, storefronts, and event spaces.

Unlike traditional signage, the system allows users to control their signs from a mobile device or through voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, with deeper automation available through Home Assistant integrations.

The Smart Neon system enables businesses to schedule when signs turn on or off, adjust brightness remotely, and trigger lighting changes for events or promotions. This helps reduce unnecessary power usage while improving operational efficiency.

Most signage is static once installed. Smart Neon Signs are designed to adapt to real-world business operations, allowing signage to become part of a broader automated system.

The technology behind the system was developed in collaboration with CodeCanadian, a Canadian software development company specializing in custom automation platforms. The infrastructure supports secure connectivity, remote access, and flexible configuration.

Early use cases include retail storefronts activating during peak hours, restaurants adjusting ambiance lighting, event spaces triggering signage during scheduled moments, and offices integrating signage into smart building systems.

Smart Neon Signs are now available through EasyNeonSigns, with full customization options for size, colour, and installation.