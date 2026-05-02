Emergency Alert Test Startles J & K Mobile Users

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Mobile phone users across Jammu and Kashmir were taken by surprise on Saturday morning after their devices emitted loud alert tones accompanied by a flash message, as part of a nationwide test of India's emergency alert system.

The alert, received around 11:42 am, was issued under a trial run of the government's Cell Broadcast-based emergency warning mechanism aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness. Officials said the exercise was conducted to ensure that critical information can be disseminated swiftly to citizens during emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The message, marked as an“Extremely Severe Alert,” clarified that it was only a test and required no action from the public.“India launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required... This is a test message,” it read.

Many users reported being startled by the sudden loud beep. Mehraj Ahmad, a resident, said the unexpected alert initially caused concern.“I was surprised when the message came. I did not know about it. The sound was loud, but once I read the message, I understood,” he said, adding that the system could prove useful during real emergencies.

The nationwide rollout of the Cell Broadcast Alert System was formally launched by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, the system operates under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Authorities had earlier informed citizens about the trial run on April 29, urging them not to panic upon receiving such alerts. The system leverages Cell Broadcast technology alongside SMS to deliver real-time, geo-targeted warnings directly to mobile devices.

Read Also Phones Buzz Nationwide as India Tests Mobile Emergency Alert System Doda Set for Doppler Radar, Kishtwar to Get Seismological Observatory

Based on the Common Alerting Protocol recommended by the International Telecommunication Union, the system is now operational across all States and Union Territories. It is designed to provide timely alerts related to natural disasters, emergencies, and public safety situations.

Officials said such periodic tests are essential to ensure system readiness and public familiarity, particularly in disaster-prone regions.

ADVERTISEMENT