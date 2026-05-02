Nasha Mukt Drive Gains Pace In J&K 431 Held, ₹7 Cr Drugs Seized

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu & Kashmir Police have intensified its multi-pronged crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse under the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, registering significant achievements across the Union Territory.

Pertinently, the ongoing campaign launched and spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to target drug peddlers, dismantle financial networks linked to narcotics, and strengthen public awareness is going on in full vigour.

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Sources said that the accelerated action under the abhiyaan is on the top of agenda of the Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat who chaired a number of review meetings and made visits to districts for achieving maximum results.

The campaign, started on April 11, 2026, and up to April 26, 2026, 378 cases were registered under the NDPS Act and related laws, with 431 drug peddlers booked.

“Police seized 478 kg of narcotic drugs, 13,427 tables,capsules and bottles of psychotropic substances, with a total estimated value about Rs. seven crore. The authorities disposed of 4,776 kg of narcotic drugs and 6,493 tablets,capsules and bottles of psychotropic substances.

Efforts to curb illicit cultivation leading to the destruction of poppy crops is also in full swing.

Financial investigations resulted in the attachment of 16 movable properties worth ₹78,32,736 and 17 immovable properties valued at ₹9,13,83,039. Surveillance remains active on 52 kingpins and 2,898 drug peddlers across the UT,” sources said.

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“Public outreach has been a key pillar of the campaign, with 994 awareness programmes conducted, reaching thousands of participants. Under the capacity-building initiatives police has trained about 1500 Investigating Officers and 15 Prosecutors to strengthen enforcement and prosecution.

Regulatory enforcement included inspections of 2,274 establishments, leading to corrective actions. 88 driving licences of those involved in drug trade were cancelled, while 19 vehicle registrations were also cancelled. Legal actions included challenging 21 bail orders and 1 acquittal order,” sources added.(KNO)

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