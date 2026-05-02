Three People Injured In Russia's Attacks On Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook.

"In the Sumy region, three people sought medical assistance with injuries. On May 2, 2026, in the Shostka district, two residents of the Seredyna-Buda community were wounded as a result of a mortar attack while they were outside. The 69-year-old and 39-year-old women are currently under medical supervision," the statement reads.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv leave four injured

In addition, in the Sumy district, a Russian drone struck civilian infrastructure in the morning. A 63-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance without being hospitalized.

In both cases, pre-trial investigations have been launched into war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).