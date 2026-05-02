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Trump Suggests US Military Pressure and Sanctions on Cuba in Remarks

Trump Suggests US Military Pressure and Sanctions on Cuba in Remarks


2026-05-02 02:50:46
(MENAFN) According to reports, President Donald Trump said the United States would move to take control of Cuba “almost immediately,” while hinting at a possible naval deployment near the island to pressure its government.

During remarks at an event in Florida, he described Cuba as facing serious internal difficulties and suggested that US action would follow recent military developments involving Iran.

He stated:
"Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately,"
and added that “Cubans got problems.”

He further linked potential US action against Cuba to broader military activity, suggesting that naval forces could be repositioned after operations connected to Iran. He said:
"On the way back from Iran, we'll have one of our big, maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the biggest in the world, we'll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore,"

He implied that such a show of force would be enough to compel compliance, stating:
"They'll say 'thank you very much. We give up,'" adding: "I like to finish a job."

According to reports, Trump also signed an executive order introducing additional sanctions targeting individuals and organizations linked to Cuba, citing national security and foreign policy concerns.

He repeatedly characterized Cuba as a future target of US action following operations involving Iran, suggesting that the country would “fail” in the near future and describing it as “next” in line after ongoing military and strategic priorities.

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