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China Eastern Jet Incident at Shanghai Airport Under Investigation
(MENAFN) A China Eastern Airlines aircraft was involved in an incident at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Saturday after making contact with a jet bridge, according to reports from state media.
The airline confirmed that all passengers on board were unharmed and were able to leave the aircraft safely and in an orderly process, as stated in a company announcement cited by reports.
The event took place around midday while the aircraft was taxiing slowly toward its designated parking position. The airline said it experienced a mechanical issue during this phase of movement.
Crew members reportedly followed standard operating procedures, but the aircraft still ended up making partial contact with the jet bridge.
China Eastern expressed regret over the incident and said relevant authorities have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause.
The airline confirmed that all passengers on board were unharmed and were able to leave the aircraft safely and in an orderly process, as stated in a company announcement cited by reports.
The event took place around midday while the aircraft was taxiing slowly toward its designated parking position. The airline said it experienced a mechanical issue during this phase of movement.
Crew members reportedly followed standard operating procedures, but the aircraft still ended up making partial contact with the jet bridge.
China Eastern expressed regret over the incident and said relevant authorities have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause.
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