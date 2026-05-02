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NATO Seeks Clarity From US Over Planned Troop Reduction in Germany
(MENAFN) NATO has said it is in contact with Washington to clarify the details of a US decision to reduce its military presence in Germany, according to a statement from a spokesperson.
NATO spokesperson Allison Hart wrote on the US social media platform X that the alliance is working with the United States to better understand the scope and implications of the planned adjustment to force deployment in Germany.
She added that the move highlights the importance of European allies increasing their defence spending and taking on a larger share of responsibility for collective security. Hart also said NATO remains confident in its ability to maintain deterrence and defence capabilities as the alliance continues what she described as a shift toward a stronger European role within NATO.
The comments follow reports that the US defense leadership has ordered the withdrawal of around 5,000 troops from Germany, according to a Pentagon spokesperson.
US President Donald Trump has also indicated that Washington is reviewing its broader military posture in Germany, amid tensions within NATO linked to disagreements over the US-led approach to the conflict involving Iran.
Those remarks came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly criticized the United States, arguing that it lacked a clear exit strategy for the Iran war and suggesting that US officials were being undermined in negotiations with Tehran.
NATO spokesperson Allison Hart wrote on the US social media platform X that the alliance is working with the United States to better understand the scope and implications of the planned adjustment to force deployment in Germany.
She added that the move highlights the importance of European allies increasing their defence spending and taking on a larger share of responsibility for collective security. Hart also said NATO remains confident in its ability to maintain deterrence and defence capabilities as the alliance continues what she described as a shift toward a stronger European role within NATO.
The comments follow reports that the US defense leadership has ordered the withdrawal of around 5,000 troops from Germany, according to a Pentagon spokesperson.
US President Donald Trump has also indicated that Washington is reviewing its broader military posture in Germany, amid tensions within NATO linked to disagreements over the US-led approach to the conflict involving Iran.
Those remarks came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly criticized the United States, arguing that it lacked a clear exit strategy for the Iran war and suggesting that US officials were being undermined in negotiations with Tehran.
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