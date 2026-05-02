BRICS Opens Call For Joint Research

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Research projects involving Brazil, Egypt, China, Iran, Russia, and South Africa can be submitted for funding under a BRICS initiative. The BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Framework Program aims to support research conducted in cooperation among the countries. Applications are open until June 16 at 3:00 p.m. (Moscow time).

Proposals must focus on global challenges and issues common to BRICS countries, aligned with the bloc's mission, with strong technological, social, and scientific impact, and aimed at integrating value chains. The call includes projects in three areas: Digital Earth, Psycho-molecular Tools, and BRICS Intelligent Telescope and Data Network.

The first topic addresses the development of digital twins of the Earth system to improve the forecasting of extreme climate events. The proposal is for cooperation to integrate technologies in physics and artificial intelligence and to promote the exchange of data, methods, and knowledge. The results are expected to support public decision-making and increase urban resilience to climate disasters.

The second option involves projects focused on the mental health of BRICS populations, affected by stress, aging, and social changes, with economic impact. The research is expected to help develop objective and scalable tools for diagnosis and monitoring, strengthening capacities and improving mental health outcomes in the countries.

The other topic proposes creating an integrated network of telescopes across BRICS countries, supported by advanced data infrastructure for astronomical research. Cooperation and research should focus on studies of the dynamic universe and on developing solutions in big data and high-performance computing, with the aim of driving innovation and training specialists in the field.

Participating in the call as national funding organizations are Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), Egypt's Science, Technology and Innovation Funding Authority (STDF), Iran's National Science Foundation (INSF), Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education (MSHE), and South Africa's National Research Foundation (NRF).

Proposals must involve four countries. Applicants must meet the national eligibility rules for research grant applications set by the participating funding organization in their country. The funding bodies will support collaborative activities such as researcher exchanges. Projects must last at least three years, with a possible extension of up to two additional years. The expected start date for the cooperation projects is the third quarter of 2026.

Learn more through the call.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP

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