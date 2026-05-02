Supreme Court Directs Allahabad HC Panel To Act Against Gautam Budh Nagar Bar Association Over Repeated Strikes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Supreme Court has directed a three-judge committee of the Allahabad High Court to take action against Noida's Gautam Budh Nagar Bar Association for repeatedly abstaining from work in violation of court orders.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that the Bar Association observed strikes for over 15 days within a four-month tenure of its office-bearers, despite clear directions prohibiting such actions.

Directions Issued

The Court asked the District and Sessions Judge, Gautam Budh Nagar, to submit a report within one week detailing days when lawyers abstained from work.

The High Court committee has been directed to examine the report and take immediate punitive action against those responsible.

Background

The matter arose from a plea by Virendra Singh alleging repeated resolutions by the Bar Association to boycott court work.

The Court referred to its December 2024 ruling in the Faizabad Bar Association case, which barred all district bar associations in Uttar Pradesh from calling strikes or abstaining from work on working days.

Firm Stand on Strikes

The apex court stressed the need for swift consequences, observing that such strikes disrupt judicial proceedings and harm litigants' rights. It reiterated that bar bodies must adhere to professional discipline and court directives.

(KNN Bureau)

