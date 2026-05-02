Oleg Prokofiev's Lost Trove Of Paintings Comes To Light After Decades In Hiding

MENAFN - USA Art News) Oleg Prokofiev's Hidden Abstract Paintings Surface in London After Decades

A body of work once concealed from Soviet authorities is now being shown publicly for the first time in Hackney. The newly founded Prokofiev Studio in London has opened with“Bending Time,” an exhibition that brings together Oleg Prokofiev's abstract paintings, late sculptures, and archival materials in a setting shaped by his family.

The story behind the works is inseparable from the politics of the period. Beginning in the mid-1950s, Russian artist Oleg Prokofiev (1928–1998) hid his abstract paintings for more than a decade, at a time when abstraction was banned in the Soviet Union. He was also trying to obtain permission to marry Camilla Gray, a British art historian. The state approved the marriage in 1969. Gray died two years later, and Prokofiev soon moved to England, leaving the works behind.

When he returned to Moscow after the collapse of the Soviet Union, he found the paintings intact. That survival gives the current exhibition a particular charge: the works are not only formally vivid, with their color-driven geometry, but also freighted with the conditions that once forced them out of sight.

Prokofiev Studio was founded by the artist's four children, including the contemporary classical composer Gabriel Prokofiev, together with curator Anzhela Popova. Their aim is twofold: to revive Prokofiev's legacy and to create a platform for emerging talent across visual art, film, music, and literature.

At the center of“Bending Time” is a reconstruction of Prokofiev's 1990s studio, which once stood a few miles away in Hackney Wick. The installation includes his twisting wooden sculptures, some suspended from the ceiling and others arranged on plinths, along with sketches, newspaper clippings, notes, and a childhood drawing made for his parents. The exhibition also places his work in dialogue with Russian-born abstract artist Kirill Basalaev and London-based multidisciplinary artist Valentino Vannini.

Prokofiev studied at the Moscow School of Art in the late 1940s, where he was trained in socialist realism, before working in the studio of Robert Falk and later at the Institute of Art History in Moscow. His study of Indian art helped push him toward wood as a sculptural material. He was also the second son of composer Sergei Prokofiev, whose cultural world helped shape a generation of artists, writers, and filmmakers who moved fluidly between disciplines.

“Bending Time” is on view at Prokofiev Studio, 13 Ramsgate Street, London, through May 29. In recovering these works, the exhibition restores not only an artist's archive, but a wider history of artistic exchange that Soviet censorship could not fully erase.