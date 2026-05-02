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QSCCB Lecture Stresses Importance Of Self-Awareness And Inner Strength
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Social and Cultural Center for Blind (QSCCB) organized an awareness lecture titled "Discover Your Strength: Self-Awareness and the Power of Communication," as part of its ongoing efforts to promote awareness and develop members' personal skills lecture, delivered by mental health specialist and life skills coach, Tarek Mohamedin, highlighted the importance of self-awareness amid rapid societal changes and the pressures they bring, stressing that understanding oneself is the first step toward meaningful personal development also addressed the impact of social media on patterns of thinking and behavior, emphasizing the need for conscious adaptation to contemporary realities, and focused on the concept of "discovering inner strength" by identifying and reinforcing strengths while addressing weaknesses lecture reviewed the concept of the cognitive model as a "mental framework" that explains how individuals receive and process information and how this is reflected in behavior, noting that changing this model, particularly when negative, can directly improve psychological and behavioral outcomes also discussed the cognitive triangle of thoughts, emotions, and behavior, as well as the influence of the body and the surrounding environment, explaining how these elements interact in shaping human responses. The lecture underscored the significance of effective communication skills, such as active listening, expression, and dialogue management, as essential tools for personal and professional success.
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