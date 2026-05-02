Geely Eyes Tech-Driven Mobility Shift In Qatar And Wider GCC

MENAFN - Gulf Times) While speaking with a group of media during a roundtable, Tian Jinjun, CEO of Geely Auto Middle East, has outlined a bold roadmap for the region, spanning autonomous mobility, new energy vehicles, and expanded product rollouts across key Gulf markets, including Qatar.

At the forefront of Geely's strategy is the introduction of robotaxi services in the Middle East, a move the company describes as a“revolution in future mobility.” According to Jinjun, Geely is currently in advanced negotiations with local business partners and government entities on two separate projects - one in the United Arab Emirates and another in Saudi Arabia.

“We already started our business negotiation and discussions, and also applied for licenses from the government,” Jinjun said, indicating that groundwork for deployment is well underway despite no public announcements blade-->

The robotaxi initiative will see mobility operators leveraging Geely's autonomous driving technology to offer app-based transportation services. Users will be able to book a vehicle, have it arrive at their location, and complete their journey with fully automated drop-off and digital payment.

“You can use an app to book a vehicle. It comes to your home, picks you up, drops you at your destination, and you just pay online - then the robotaxi leaves,” he explained.“This is a totally new mobility experience... a revolution in the blade-->

Parallel to its autonomous ambitions, Geely is accelerating its push into new energy vehicles (NEVs) across the Middle East. The strategy aligns closely with government-led sustainability agendas, particularly in markets such as the UAE, where environmental policies and clean mobility initiatives are gaining momentum.

“This is a strategic decision. We follow government policies encouraging environmentally friendly solutions, and as a company we also have ESG responsibilities and carbon neutrality targets,” Jinjun said.“We want to bring this new technology to provide a unique mobility experience for local consumers.”

Qatar is set to play a key role in this transition. Geely plans to introduce its new energy vehicle lineup in the Qatari market as early as this year, marking a significant step in the brand's regional electrification blade-->

“Hopefully this year, we will launch Geely new energy vehicles in the Qatar market,” he confirmed.

Highlighting the importance of the Qatari market, Jinjun noted that local consumers have a strong affinity for innovation and advanced technologies, making the country an ideal destination for premium, tech-driven brands such as Zeekr.

“We believe these high-technology products should not stay only in China - we are supposed to share them with consumers globally,” he said.“Qatar consumers love innovation and new technology, so our products match the market very well.”

Describing Zeekr as a“technical luxury brand,” he added:“All the most advanced technologies we develop are first equipped on Zeekr models. Our engineers are very focused on performance and blade-->

In addition to Geely and Zeekr, the group is also strengthening its presence through Lynk & Co, which has already entered the Qatari market. The brand offers a mix of internal combustion engine (ICE) and new energy vehicle models, with plug-in hybrid variants set to arrive soon.

Jinjun revealed that the first batch of approximately 50 units of the Lynk & Co 900 is already en route to Qatar, with deliveries set to commence immediately upon arrival.“The first batch is on the way, and customers have already pre-ordered more than 50 units,” he said.“We really appreciate their patience and support.”

Demand has also been strong in the UAE, where pre-orders for the Lynk & Co 900 have reached nearly 300 units. Despite some delays due to logistical constraints, Jinjun expressed confidence that supply will stabilize in the near future.

Looking ahead, Geely's product pipeline includes several anticipated launches. The Geely M9 is expected to debut in the region in the fourth quarter of this blade-->

“I think in Q4 this year, the M9 will be launched in the market,” he noted.

Taken together, Geely's strategy signals a comprehensive push to position itself as a leader in next-generation mobility across the Middle East - combining autonomous technology, electrification, and premium innovation to meet the evolving expectations of consumers in Qatar and beyond.

Tian Jinjun Geely Auto Middle East robotaxi services