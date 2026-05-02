A Remarkable Ending To The 20252026 Qatar Rugby League

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 2025–2026 Qatar Rugby League season concluded on Thursday in a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere, reflecting the rapid development of the sport in the State of Qatar.

The closing stages witnessed strong competition between participating teams, all of whom delivered impressive performances, with a notable crowd turnout that enjoyed the season finale matches.

The tournament featured six men's teams in Rugby XV: Doha Rugby, Blue Falcons, Camels, Fites, Doha Titles, and Oryx, alongside three women's teams in Rugby Sevens: Oryx, Doha Ladies, and Camels. The men's final was highly competitive and full of intensity, as Blue Falcons secured the title with a commanding 44–0 victory over Camels, earning a well-deserved place on the blade-->

In the women's competition, Doha Ladies were crowned Rugby Sevens champions after defeating Oryx 19–12 in a closely contested match that remained competitive until the final moments. At the conclusion of the tournament, Abdullah Aman al-Khater, Secretary-General of the Qatar Rugby Federation, and Saad Badr al-Abdullah, Board Member, presented the trophies to the winning teams in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Talal Mujalli, Head of Rugby at the Federation, expressed his satisfaction with the successful conclusion of the season, praising the high standards shown by players and highlighting the continued development of rugby in Qatar, particularly the growing participation at youth blade-->

For his part, Abbas Kharfani, Technical Director of the Federation, praised the high competitive level of the final, stressing the importance of such events in identifying national team players ahead of their upcoming fixture against Saudi Arabia on May 15 in Doha as part of the world rankings structure. He also announced that the season-ending festival will take place on May 21, featuring an exhibition match with top players from Qatari clubs, celebrating the success and growth of the season.

Qatar Rugby League Qatar Rugby Federation Abbas Kharfani