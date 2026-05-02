Dr. Rajkumar Memorial Row: Actor & Activist Chetan Files Police Complaint, Alleges 'Goondaism'

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) Actor and activist Ahimsa Chetan filed a police complaint against producer and former President of Rajkumar Fans Association, Sa Ra Govindu, on Saturday, alleging that he used abusive language and issued threats.

It can be noted that objecting to questioning of allotment of 2.5 acres of land for Kannada cinema legend late Dr. Rajkumar by the Karnataka government, producer Govindu had allegedly threatened Chetan at his residence.

Chetan while defending his stand had tendered apologies for his remarks.

The complaint was submitted at the Seshadripuram Police Station by Chetan along with members of several pro-people organisations.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Chetan said that a group of activists had gone to Govindu's residence on April 25.

"When we reached his house, he used abusive language, threatened us, and issued intimidation near the premises," he alleged.

Chetan also claimed that Govindu has a controversial background.

He alleged that Govindu had previously barged into the Lankesh Patrike office and assaulted media personnel.

He also accused Govindu of being involved in financial irregularities in the film industry.

"He is misusing the name of Dr. Rajkumar. He is not worthy of calling himself a fan," Chetan said.

According to him, anyone who stands up for the welfare of the film industry is allegedly threatened and intimidated.

"He indulges in intimidation and creates fear through strong-arm tactics," he alleged.

Chetan said that several people, including police personnel and members of the media, were present when the alleged incident took place outside his residence, and that Govindu's statements had also appeared in the media.

He also alleged that Govindu acted with arrogance and engaged in "goondaism".

Chetan said that multiple organisations have jointly submitted a complaint with supporting evidence, and that they have received an acknowledgement from the police.

He added that the police have informed them that a case will be registered after taking legal opinion.

Chetan also alleged that Govindu had made remarks against Dalits and said that they would continue their protest on that issue as well.

On April 24, Chetan wrote on social media that while Dr. Rajkumar is respected as a great artist, it is necessary to question whether allocating 2.5 acres of land in central Bengaluru in 2006 for an actor's memorial complex was a wise decision.

He said that land is a key issue in 21st century India and should be distributed by the state government keeping future needs and public use in mind, rather than for opportunistic electoral gains.