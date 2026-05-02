Meghalaya CM Lauds Dorbar Shnong's Community-Driven Initiatives​

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 2 (IANS) Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday lauded the Dorbar Shnong of Madanriting, East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya, for its community-driven initiatives, saying that recognising the contributions of people from all walks of life can make a meaningful difference in society.​

In Meghalaya, the Dorbar Shnong is a traditional village or locality council that plays a key role in community governance, particularly among the Khasi and Jaintia communities.​

Headed by a Rangbah Shnong (headman), it oversees local administration, the settlement of minor disputes, the maintenance of public spaces, welfare activities, and the preservation of customary practices.​

Though not a constitutional body like municipal councils or panchayat institutions, the Dorbar Shnong remains an influential grassroots institution and often works alongside the government on civic and development matters.​

Addressing a programme organised by the Dorbar Shnong at St Peter's Secondary School in Shillong, the Chief Minister praised the locality body for procuring an ambulance and a mortuary van for residents.​

He also inaugurated both vehicles during the event.​

“It is very heartening to see that the Dorbar Shnong has procured these important amenities for the locality that will facilitate transport for the sick or injured and ensure safe and dignified transportation for the deceased,” Sangma said.​

Emphasising the importance of appreciation and gratitude, he said achievements should never be measured as too small or too big, adding that acknowledging people's efforts can have a huge impact.​

He described the felicitation of meritorious students, Covid warriors, police personnel, sanitation workers, ASHA workers, sports achievers, and senior citizens as a commendable initiative.​

Responding to concerns raised in a memorandum submitted by the Dorbar Shnong, the Chief Minister assured support for the improvement, renovation, and construction of facilities at the Madanriting playground, as well as a retaining wall for the locality community hall.​

He also promised to install street lights and CCTV cameras under the My City Campaign.​

Sangma further announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Special Grant for participating schools to support their cultural and musical activities.​

Also present on the occasion were Co-Chairman of the Meghalaya State Law Commission, Lambor Malniang; former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Wansuk Syiem; members of the Dorbar Shnong; local residents; students; and teachers.​