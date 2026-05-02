NFR Partners With IIT Guwahati To Deploy Advanced Train Safety Monitoring System​

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 2 (IANS) In a major move to strengthen railway safety through cutting-edge technology, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.​

The collaboration aims to develop and implement a plug-and-play, fleet-wide onboard system integrating vibration sensors, IMU-GPS, and event-based camera technology to enable real-time monitoring and improved operational safety across trains.​

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said the system is designed as a plug-and-play onboard solution, allowing easy installation across locomotives and coaches without major modifications, thereby enabling fleet-wide deployment.​

It uses advanced Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensors along with GPS technology to continuously monitor track conditions with high accuracy, he said.​

The system, the official said, also incorporates event-based camera technology to detect and analyse track abnormalities in real time.​

This will enable continuous mapping of track defects across the railway network and generate real-time alerts, allowing immediate response to potential safety risks.​

According to Sharma, the collaboration aims to leverage the research expertise of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati to develop a scalable and cost-effective solution.​

It will facilitate predictive and condition-based maintenance, reducing dependence on manual inspections and helping prevent failures before they occur.​

The initiative will improve operational efficiency, reliability, and passenger safety while supporting the broader vision of data-driven, technology-enabled infrastructure management, the NFR CPRO said.​

The project also promotes the development of indigenous technology through strong collaboration between Indian Railways and academic institutions.​

The partnership marks an important step by NFR towards modernising railway infrastructure and strengthening safety systems through innovation and real-time monitoring, Sharma said.​

Meanwhile, Railway Board Member (Infrastructure) Vivek Kumar Gupta visited the NFR and held a comprehensive review meeting at Maligaon (near Guwahati) to assess the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects and development works across the zone.​

The meeting was attended by General Manager, NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, and General Manager (Construction) Ashish Bansal, along with other senior officials of NFR.​

Detailed discussions were held on key infrastructure initiatives, project timelines, and strategies to expedite execution and strengthen railway connectivity in the Northeast region.​

NFR CPRO said that as part of his visit, Gupta undertook a comprehensive window-trailing inspection on Saturday from Kamakhya to Dimapur to review track conditions, safety measures, and infrastructure status along the route.​

In recent years, the NFR has achieved significant progress in railway infrastructure work.​

A major milestone was achieved when Mizoram's capital was connected to the rest of the country via the rail network for the first time.​

The Bairabi-Sairang railway project, which was inaugurated in September last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands as a key achievement in this progress.​

The operationalisation of Molvom and Mendipathar stations for freight services stands as a significant achievement in the ongoing progress of Northeast Frontier Railway, enhancing regional logistics, improving connectivity, and contributing to economic growth.​

Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to strengthening rail connectivity and infrastructure to drive economic development and improve transportation facilities across the Northeast, Sharma said.​