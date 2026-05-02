NFR Partners With IIT Guwahati To Deploy Advanced Train Safety Monitoring System
The collaboration aims to develop and implement a plug-and-play, fleet-wide onboard system integrating vibration sensors, IMU-GPS, and event-based camera technology to enable real-time monitoring and improved operational safety across trains.
NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said the system is designed as a plug-and-play onboard solution, allowing easy installation across locomotives and coaches without major modifications, thereby enabling fleet-wide deployment.
It uses advanced Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensors along with GPS technology to continuously monitor track conditions with high accuracy, he said.
The system, the official said, also incorporates event-based camera technology to detect and analyse track abnormalities in real time.
This will enable continuous mapping of track defects across the railway network and generate real-time alerts, allowing immediate response to potential safety risks.
According to Sharma, the collaboration aims to leverage the research expertise of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati to develop a scalable and cost-effective solution.
It will facilitate predictive and condition-based maintenance, reducing dependence on manual inspections and helping prevent failures before they occur.
The initiative will improve operational efficiency, reliability, and passenger safety while supporting the broader vision of data-driven, technology-enabled infrastructure management, the NFR CPRO said.
The project also promotes the development of indigenous technology through strong collaboration between Indian Railways and academic institutions.
The partnership marks an important step by NFR towards modernising railway infrastructure and strengthening safety systems through innovation and real-time monitoring, Sharma said.
Meanwhile, Railway Board Member (Infrastructure) Vivek Kumar Gupta visited the NFR and held a comprehensive review meeting at Maligaon (near Guwahati) to assess the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects and development works across the zone.
The meeting was attended by General Manager, NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, and General Manager (Construction) Ashish Bansal, along with other senior officials of NFR.
Detailed discussions were held on key infrastructure initiatives, project timelines, and strategies to expedite execution and strengthen railway connectivity in the Northeast region.
NFR CPRO said that as part of his visit, Gupta undertook a comprehensive window-trailing inspection on Saturday from Kamakhya to Dimapur to review track conditions, safety measures, and infrastructure status along the route.
In recent years, the NFR has achieved significant progress in railway infrastructure work.
A major milestone was achieved when Mizoram's capital was connected to the rest of the country via the rail network for the first time.
The Bairabi-Sairang railway project, which was inaugurated in September last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands as a key achievement in this progress.
The operationalisation of Molvom and Mendipathar stations for freight services stands as a significant achievement in the ongoing progress of Northeast Frontier Railway, enhancing regional logistics, improving connectivity, and contributing to economic growth.
Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to strengthening rail connectivity and infrastructure to drive economic development and improve transportation facilities across the Northeast, Sharma said.
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