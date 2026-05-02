Bitcoin Rally Persists As Options Imply 25% Odds Of $84K In May

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin regained above the $78,000 threshold as broader risk-on sentiment lifted equities to fresh highs, but bets in the options market point to a tempered near-term outlook. Derivatives data show traders pricing roughly a one-in-four chance that BTC will trade above $84,000 by the end of May, even as spot buyers and corporate treasury purchases keep demand buoyant.

In the options arena, a May 29 call with an $84,000 strike traded at about 0.0136 BTC, roughly $1,060 at the time, signaling a modest probability of an 8% month-on-month gain. Over the same horizon, put options have maintained a premium relative to calls, underscoring demand for downside protection. Meanwhile, the 2-month Bitcoin futures basis has shown weakness, suggesting limited appetite for bullish leverage as BTC also contends with a 12% decline year-to-date in 2026.

Options markets assign roughly a 25% probability of BTC trading above $84,000 by the end of May, reflecting a cautious stance on near-term upside. Bitcoin futures basis has weakened over the past 30 days, indicating softer demand for leveraged bets even as spot demand remains resilient. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs have drawn steady inflows, with March and April net inflows contributing to a total asset base above $100 billion. Notable corporate accumulation is under way, with major buyers adding thousands of BTC and collectively equating to more than five months of projected future mining supply, dampening potential sell pressure.

Key takeawaysDerivatives signal a cautious path to a breakout

Derivatives data reveal a market that remains skeptical about an immediate upside breakout, even as the spot market has shown strength. The May 29 $84,000 call, despite its modest price, implies an 8% move target within 27 days, translating to a 25% probability of BTC clearing the level by month-end. This aligns with a broader pattern where institutions hedge against sudden pullbacks even as they remain willing to take on selective exposure.

At the same time, the delta skew-an indicator of demand for puts versus calls-has stayed above the typical neutral threshold, suggesting professionals have been willing to pay more for downside protection. This elevated skew, together with a flatter or weaker 2-month futures basis, points to a market that prefers risk management over aggressive long leverage in the near term.

Data sources tracking these dynamics underscore a nuanced picture: while options traders are cautious about a rapid rally, the futures landscape does not negate a potential move higher. The divergence between derivatives sentiment and the strength of spot demand is a hallmark of a market balancing risk and opportunity rather than pursuing a one-way rally.

Spot ETF inflows and corporate buying bolster demand resilience

Despite cautious derivatives signals, institutional demand for spot exposure continues to support Bitcoin's price profile. So-called US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have amassed meaningful inflows, with March net inflows around $1.3 billion and April inflows near $2 billion. Collectively, these inflows have driven total asset levels beyond the $100 billion mark, highlighting sustained institutional interest beyond the usual retail-driven volatility.

Beyond funds, corporate treasuries have stepped in as well. In the past month, several publicly traded firms disclosed substantial BTC acquisitions to bolster reserves. Strategy (MSTR ) added 56,235 BTC, Metaplanet acquired 5,075 BTC, and Strive (ASST) purchased 929 BTC. Taken together, these three entities have accumulated more BTC than about five months of projected future mining supply, a move that significantly reduces the potential for near-term selling pressure from corporate coffers.

Analysts argue that this combination-strong spot ETF inflows and deliberate corporate accumulation-helps absorb mine supply and provides a steady bid under prices, even when the options market signals caution. In this context, the risk-reward dynamic for investors appears to hinge less on frenetic leveraged bets and more on sustained demand from institutions and corporations that view Bitcoin as a strategic balance-sheet asset.

What this means for traders and the broader market

For traders, the current mix of signals suggests a potential pause or consolidation rather than an immediate sprint to new highs. The modest probability of breaking above $84,000 by month-end, coupled with a softening in futures basis, points to a scenario where upside remains possible but not assured, especially if macro risk sentiment shifts or if spot demand eases.

For miners and developers, the continued absorption of mining supply via corporate buys and ETF inflows could lessen the likelihood of sudden supply-driven sell-offs. The accumulation trend reduces the risk that a large, forced selling wave erupts from balance-sheet liquidations and could contribute to price stability amid episodic volatility in derivatives markets.

Looking ahead, investors will be watching whether ETF inflows accelerate again in the coming weeks and whether corporate allocations maintain their pace. Any uptick in spot demand that persists alongside robust ETF inflows could push the market closer to the $84,000 milestone or higher, even if options traders remain selective about the timing of that move.

Additionally, the trajectory of the broader macro backdrop-risk appetite, central-bank policy expectations, and equity market momentum-will continue to shape Bitcoin's price path. If risk-on sentiment maintains its grip and buyers remain present at the benchmark levels, the market could still surprise on the upside despite the cautious tone reflected in derivatives data.

Looking to the next few weeks, market participants should monitor ETF flow data, large-block corporate purchases, and evolving options and futures dynamics. The interplay between these factors will help determine whether Bitcoin transitions from a cautious, risk-managed rally to a more sustained ascent or resumes a period of consolidation as external catalysts unfold.

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