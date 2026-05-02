Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos To Host Private Pre-Met Gala Party In New York

MENAFN - Live Mint) A private pre-Met Gala celebration hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos is set to take place in New York this weekend, according to a Variety exclusive

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez set to host a Met Gala pre-party

This year, the high-profile couple are preparing to make their debut as honorary co-chairs and lead financial sponsors of this year's Met Gala.

Invitations for the Saturday evening event, obtained by Variety, carry the subject line:“INVITE: Jeff and Lauren Bezos Invite You.” The invite features a disco-inspired graphic showing the profile of a face with glittering red lipstick and the words:“Pre-Met celebration on May 2 at 8 p.m. Address: to come upon confirmation.”

Sources cited by Variety suggest the gathering is expected to be held at the couple's New York City residence, although representatives for Bezos and Sánchez Bezos declined to comment on the venue or details of the guest list.

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The private gathering comes just two days before the Met Gala, one of the most prominent events on the global fashion calendar, where the couple will formally appear as honorary co-chairs. Their role this year extends beyond ceremonial duties, with the pair also serving as lead financial backers of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute benefit.

The gala, themed“Fashion Is Art”, will also feature an influential line-up of co-chairs including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and long-time Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

However, the appointment of Bezos and Sánchez Bezos has sparked criticism in New York and across social media circles. Earlier this month, posters appeared across Manhattan calling for a boycott of what campaigners labelled“The Bezos Met Gala”.

The guerrilla poster campaign reportedly criticised Amazon's labour practices, specifically citing allegations of“worker exploitation” in warehouse operations. Some posters also referenced reports surrounding Amazon Web Services' government contracts, including technology partnerships linked to the US Department of Homeland Security.

The backlash has added a political edge to this year's gala, an event traditionally associated with celebrity spectacle and fashion statements rather than direct public protest.

Despite the controversy, the Met Gala remains one of the most anticipated fixtures in the entertainment and fashion industries, regularly drawing A-list celebrities, designers, artists and business leaders. The annual fundraiser supports the Costume Institute's exhibitions and acquisitions, with ticket prices historically reaching tens of thousands of dollars per guest.

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Bezos and Sánchez Bezos have increasingly expanded their presence within elite cultural and philanthropic circles over recent years, appearing at major global events and supporting high-profile arts initiatives.

Their decision to host a private pre-party suggests an effort to cement their place at the centre of fashion's biggest weekend, even as criticism continues to shadow their growing influence over one of New York's most visible cultural institutions.

Variety first reported details of the invitation and the planned event.