Darakht-E Danesh Online School Makes Global Education Prize Shortlist

The online school Darakht-e Danesh, operating under the“Right to Learn Afghanistan” initiative, has been named among the top 50 finalists for the 2026 global school prize. Final results of the competition are expected to be announced at the World Education Summit in London.

In a statement, the school said the competition is organized by the Varkey Foundation to recognize innovative educational programs worldwide.

The school was selected from around 3,000 entries across 113 countries and shortlisted in the“overcoming adversity” category for its work in expanding access to education.

The initiative was launched after the Taliban banned secondary education for girls in 2021, leaving millions without access to formal schooling across Afghanistan.

In response, the online platform was created to provide continued education for students unable to attend physical schools, particularly girls affected by restrictions.

Founded in 2022 with just 25 female students, the school has grown to more than 700 learners, about 92% of whom are girls.

Students are enrolled across 11 provinces in Afghanistan as well as in learning centers in Pakistan and Turkey, reflecting the program's regional reach.

More than 4,000 additional students remain on a waiting list, highlighting strong demand for accessible and alternative education options.

The program delivers structured online lessons with qualified teachers, along with psychological support, academic counseling, and in some cases internationally recognized certification.

Over half of the teaching staff are women, and the initiative aims to promote equal access to education for both girls and boys despite ongoing restrictions.

The school has also introduced flexible learning models, including hybrid education for displaced students, English language support, offline learning during internet disruptions, and aid packages for vulnerable families.