Injury Toll After Russian Strike On Minibus In Kherson Rises To Ten

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

The administration stated that the number of injured increased to ten following the drone strike on a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A 49-year-old woman sought medical assistance after sustaining blast injuries and a concussion.

Officials added that the injured woman is currently under medical supervision.

In Zaporizhzhia region, enemy strikes Tavriiske with guided aerial bombs; woman killed

As previously reported, at around 07:00, Russian forces struck a route minibus with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district. A worker of one of the municipal enterprises of the Kherson City Council and an unidentified woman, whose identity is still being established, sustained fatal injuries. Earlier reports indicated that nine passengers had been injured.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin / Facebook