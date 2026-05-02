Rajasthan: SOG Unmasks Dummy Candidate Network In Recruitment Exams​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General of Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), on Saturday said that sustained action against impersonation in competitive examinations has led to the detection of three major cases involving dummy candidates across the state. ​

Investigations revealed that several academically weak candidates arranged for more qualified individuals to appear in their place in exchange for large sums of money.​

The first case relates to the 2022 Lecturer (Hindi – School Education) examination conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on October 15, 2022.​

In this case, Manohar Lal, a Grade-II teacher from Jalore, appeared as a dummy candidate for Deraram after a deal of approximately Rs 5 lakh. The accused tampered with the admit card photograph and attendance records.​

Manohar Lal was arrested on May 1, while the main accused, Deraram, remains absconding. The case is registered as No. 25/2024 at the SOG Police Station, Jaipur.​

The second case also pertains to the same Rajasthan Public Service Commission examination.​

Ashok Jani of Phalodi acted as a dummy candidate for Ramuram, an ex-serviceman, for Rs 7.5 lakh. The accused manipulated identity details to execute the fraud.​

Ramuram has already been arrested and chargesheeted, while Ashok Jani was arrested on April 30. The case is registered as No. 24/2024.​

The third case involves the Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Examination-2022 conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on September 25, 2023.​

Sunil, a Grade III teacher from Jalore, appeared for Vimal Kumar Patidar through an arrangement facilitated by intermediary Anil Bishnoi. A deal of Rs 6 lakh was struck, with Rs 1.5 lakh paid in advance.​

Both Sunil and Anil Bishnoi were arrested on May 1.​

The case is registered as No. 52/2024.​

Additional Director General of Police Bansal noted that identifying dummy candidates was highly challenging due to meticulously forged documents. However, specialised software and advanced analysis led by Paris Deshmukh enabled accurate identification and arrests.​

All accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Rajasthan Public Examination Act, 2022, and the Information Technology Act, 2008.​

The investigation, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Tarun Somani, is ongoing to uncover the broader network.​

The Special Operations Group reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards exam fraud and affirmed strict action to ensure transparency in recruitment processes.​