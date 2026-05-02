Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds 'Jan Sunwai' In Shalimar Bagh To Resolve Public Problems

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday personally heard grievances, complaints and suggestions from residents of her Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency at a public hearing, also known as 'Jan Sunwai', an official said.

A large number of people turned up to present their concerns directly before the Chief Minister.

"Taking note of each case with urgency and sensitivity, Chief Minister Gupta directed officials from the departments concerned to initiate immediate action and ensure time-bound resolution," an official statement said.

She underlined that such public hearings are not mere formalities, but a meaningful mechanism to understand people's expectations and address them effectively.

The Chief Minister said feedback received during these interactions plays a crucial role in shaping policies and making government schemes more people-centric.

She reiterated that the Delhi government remains fully committed to ensuring prompt and transparent redressal of citizens' issues.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that several development works are being fast-tracked in the Shalimar Bagh constituency to strengthen basic infrastructure.

"These include road upgrades, ensuring clean and uninterrupted water supply, setting up Atal Canteens, expanding Ayushman Jan Arogya Mandirs, installing water ATMs, modernising parks, and developing organised parking facilities," she said.

She added that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government aims to develop Shalimar Bagh into a model constituency where residents have access to high-quality essential services.

The Chief Minister said that continuous monitoring and coordination are being ensured to meet this goal.

Senior officials from various departments were present during the programme and several public issues were resolved on the spot.

Chief Minister Gupta also instructed officials to expedite pending cases and provide timely relief to citizens.