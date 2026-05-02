UHRP: Press Freedom In Uyghur Region Among Worst In Repressive China

The Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) has raised alarm over what it describes as severe press repression in East Turkistan, also known as the Uyghur Region, arguing that the region represents one of the most extreme examples of media suppression within China's already tightly controlled information environment, ahead of World Press Freedom Day, according to the organisation's release.

Citing Reporters Without Borders' 2025 Press Freedom Index, the UHRP noted that China ranks 178th out of 180 countries, a position it said reflects persistently dire conditions for independent journalism. According to the UHRP release, East Turkistan stands at the harshest end of this national landscape, where both foreign correspondents and local Uyghur journalists face systemic restrictions.

Challenges for Foreign Correspondents

Referencing findings from the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC), the UHRP said overseas journalists attempting to report from the Uyghur Region in 2024 were subjected to surveillance by plainclothes police, while potential interviewees were routinely intimidated before they could speak. More than three-quarters of reporters surveyed by the FCCC who travelled to the region encountered serious barriers to their reporting, according to the release.

Disproportionate Imprisonment of Uyghur Journalists

The UHRP further cited data from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which identifies China as the world's leading jailer of journalists, with at least 50 media workers currently imprisoned. According to the UHRP, nearly half of those detained are Uyghur, despite Uyghurs making up less than one per cent of China's total population.

Systematic Dismantling of Uyghur Media

The organisation said the dismantling of Uyghur-language media has been systematic and long-term. Following the 2009 Urumchi protests, the UHRP stated that a ten-month internet blackout wiped out roughly 80 per cent of Uyghur-operated websites, including platforms focused on politics, economics, culture, and daily life. The subsequent imprisonment of webmasters behind those sites, the UHRP argued, amounted to what it described as a "digital book burning".

According to the UHRP, remaining Uyghur-language print outlets have largely been reduced to translation platforms for Chinese-language state-approved narratives. The group referenced its 2021 report by Abdullah Qazanchi and Abduweli Ayup, which documented the persecution of media workers from institutions including Xinjiang Television Station, Xinjiang Gazette, Xinjiang Youth magazine, and Kashgar Uyghur Press.

The 'Ethnic Unity Law'

The UHRP also said China's 2026 "ethnic unity law" further marginalises Uyghur language use in public life by making Chinese-language dissemination the legal standard.

China's State-Led Information Strategy

The UHRP said Chinese state media outlets such as Xinhua, China Daily, and CGTN have filled the information space with official narratives, publishing content both domestically and on international social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and YouTube, despite those platforms being restricted within China itself.

According to the release, Beijing has paired domestic censorship with sophisticated global messaging campaigns, including paid placements in established news organisations and support from influencers who present state narratives as independent perspectives. The UHRP argued that this strategy has encountered insufficient resistance internationally, alleging that some commercial actors, academic institutions, and governments have accepted official narratives or avoided scrutiny. The organisation pointed to international hotel developments, university-sponsored visits, and trade delegations in the region as examples of engagement that it said often proceeds despite concerns over repression.

An 'Informational Void' and Call to Action

According to the UHRP, the imprisonment of Uyghur journalists, harassment of foreign correspondents, and disruption of diaspora-led media create an "informational void" that allows state narratives to dominate by default.

The organisation said this does not reflect a failure of investigative journalists or researchers, many of whom continue to use remote methodologies to uncover conditions in the region, but rather what it described as a broader "failure of curiosity" among institutions that avoid difficult questions for economic or political convenience. On World Press Freedom Day, the UHRP called attention to who benefits from what it described as global comfort with the Uyghur Region's informational blackout, while emphasising that Uyghurs continue to bear the cost of restricted press freedom and suppressed independent reporting, as cited by the UHRP release.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)