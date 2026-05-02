JD-U Reassures Minorities, Backs 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' Under Bihar Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 2 (IANS) Amid concerns within the minority community following the formation of the new government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Bihar, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Saturday issued a strong reassurance, asserting that Muslims will remain safe and secure under the current regime.

Addressing a press conference at the JD-U office in Patna, Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that although the government is now led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, its governance continues to follow the principles established by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He emphasised that the administration remains committed to policies rooted in inclusivity and balanced development.

Highlighting the government's priorities, Vijay Kumar Choudhary reiterated that Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has adopted a strict“zero tolerance” stance on crime, corruption and communalism.

He added that the approach to communal harmony will remain aligned with Nitish Kumar's longstanding policy framework.

Targeting opposition parties, Vijay Kumar Choudhary alleged that previous governments focused more on creating narratives -- especially concerning minorities -- rather than delivering tangible development.

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said that fears surrounding the law were misplaced, noting that no individual has lost citizenship since its implementation.

He also accused the opposition of spreading confusion regarding the Waqf Amendment Act and other sensitive issues.

Responding to criticism over the Chief Minister not wearing a skullcap during Janata Darbar sessions, Vijay Kumar Choudhary remarked,“If governance is judged by wearing a skullcap, then give us a few caps -- we too are part of the government.”

He said the remark underscored the government's position that performance, rather than symbolism, should be the benchmark of governance.

On questions regarding leadership, Vijay Kumar Choudhary noted that voters had supported the alliance in the name of Nitish Kumar.

He added that Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary himself has acknowledged Nitish Kumar's continued guidance in steering the government.

Through these statements, the JD-U has sought to convey a message of continuity, stability and reassurance -- particularly to minority communities --amid the political transition in Bihar.