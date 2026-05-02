Insensitivity Shown By MP Leadership During Bargi Dam Tragedy: Jitu Patwari

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Jabalpur, May 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress President, Jitu Patwari, on Saturday sharply criticised Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alleging“insensitivity” in their public cultural engagements while rescue and recovery operations were underway at Bargi Dam, following the cruise boat tragedy in Jabalpur that has claimed nine lives so far.

Patwari said it was deeply disturbing that when families were grieving and search operations were underway for missing persons, the state's top leadership was engaged in cultural programmes in Bhopal.

“At the very moment when bodies were being recovered from Bargi Dam and an atmosphere of mourning prevailed, the Governor and Chief Minister were attending folk dance programmes at Bhopal's Ravindra Bhavan. This reflects the highest level of insensitivity,” he said.

He made the remarks while addressing reporters at his residence in Bhopal, linking the episode to what he described as a broader governance and accountability crisis in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leader said the tragedy should not be viewed in isolation but as a result of systemic failure in safety enforcement and administrative oversight.

“The question is not only about one incident. The real issue is why safety norms are repeatedly ignored in Madhya Pradesh and why regulatory agencies fail to act in time,” he said, alleging that accountability mechanisms have weakened significantly over time.

Patwari further claimed that despite reported objections within regulatory frameworks, including environmental and safety concerns, cruise operations at Bargi Dam were allowed without strict enforcement of safety protocols.

“When permissions are granted without ensuring compliance on the ground, such tragedies become inevitable,” he said.

He also questioned coordination between departments responsible for tourism, safety clearance, and district administration, stating that the incident exposed serious gaps in preventive governance.

However, it wasn't the first time when such statements were made by state politicians when searches for missing persons in Bargi Dam were still underway for the consecutive third day on Saturday.

On Friday, the BJP circulated a video of Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, alleging that he was seen laughing after visiting the Bargi Dam site, triggering a political exchange between the ruling and Opposition parties.

Expanding his criticism, Patwari further stated that similar failures are visible across sectors in Madhya Pradesh, including public health, infrastructure, rural connectivity, and drinking water safety, citing multiple incidents of alleged negligence.

He said he would raise the matter with the President of India and the Prime Minister, seeking intervention into what he termed“institutional failure in Madhya Pradesh,” and stressed that only strict enforcement of regulations and accountability mechanisms can prevent recurrence of such tragedies.