Delhi: Four Proclaimed Offenders Arrested For Electricity-Related Offences

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Delhi Police's West District unit on Saturday has arrested four proclaimed offenders wanted in multiple cases under the Electricity Act. The arrests were made by a team from Police Post Madipur under Police Station Punjabi Bagh, following a targeted drive to trace absconders.

According to officials, the accused had been declared proclaimed offenders by the Electricity Court at Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, for their alleged involvement in electricity-related offences. Acting on directions issued by the Police Headquarters (PHQ), a special operation was launched to track down such offenders in the area.

A dedicated police team comprising Head Constable Sandeep Attari, Woman Head Constable Sapna, and Constable Gajraj was formed under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Mukesh Yadav, In-charge of PP Madipur. The operation was further overseen by SHO Punjabi Bagh Sanjay Dahiya and ACP Punjabi Bagh Jai Parkash.

On May 1, the team received credible secret information regarding the movement of the accused persons in the Madipur area. Acting swiftly, the police laid a trap and successfully apprehended all four accused at the instance of the informer.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Komal alias Kamlesh (30), Vandana (33), Vinod (40), and Manoj (43). All four were wanted in separate cases filed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), including CC No. 1078/2021 (BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. vs Komal), CC No. 1157/2022 (BRPL vs Komal and another), and CC No. 557/2019 (BRPL vs Vinod Kumar and another).

Police stated that necessary legal proceedings under Section 35.1(D) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated at Police Station Punjabi Bagh, with relevant General Diary entries recorded on May 1.

Officials confirmed that the accused have no previous criminal involvement on record. After their arrest, all four were produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, and police said that all necessary legal procedures are being followed.