Strict Action Should Be Taken Against Those Responsible: Cong MP Tankha After Meeting Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy Victims

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, May 2 (IANS) Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha visited the families of victims of the Jabalpur cruise tragedy on Saturday and expressed deep sorrow over the incident, while demanding that authorities carry out strict action against those responsible for allowing the vessel to operate despite adverse weather conditions.

Two days after the boat carrying 41 passengers capsized in the backwaters of the Narmada River, authorities have expanded the search operation significantly, widening the perimeter to cover a five-kilometre stretch downstream.

Speaking to IANS, Tankha described the situation as deeply distressing.

"It's quite unfortunate. I don't have words to express this grief. Today, I've visited many families; some had five deaths, some three, some four. There is immense grief, and people are in shock," he said.

He attributed the tragedy to administrative lapses, stating that the incident reflected negligence at multiple levels.

"We neither train nor educate those through whom these activities are conducted. If the weather was bad, how did you permit the boat to go? This means they don't have that kind of education. There were no life jackets, and those which were there were packed," he said.

Calling the episode a case of "complete mismanagement," Tankha further criticised the response and preparedness of authorities.

"This is a failure of rescue. There were no wardens, lifeguards, tube or speed boats. And above all, there was no warning about the weather because a yellow alert had already been issued. Then who let this boat go ahead? A strict action is necessary in this case. Only punishing those on board the boat will not solve anything. The highest level of action is necessary," he added.

Meanwhile, rescue operations at the Bargi Dam reservoir in Jabalpur district intensified on Saturday, with specialised teams continuing efforts to trace four individuals who have been missing since the accident on Thursday evening.

While nine people are confirmed dead, four more people are still missing. Of them, according to police, three are children, and one is an adult.

Army divers alongside personnel from disaster response agencies are leading the high-stakes effort to find a man and three children who have not been seen since the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

The tragedy, which has already claimed nine lives, sent shockwaves through the region. Of the 41 passengers identified as being on board the ill-fated boat at the time of the accident, 28 were successfully pulled out from the water in the immediate aftermath.