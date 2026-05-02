Zelenskyy Turns To Türkiye As Key Platform For Russia-Ukraine Talks

Zelenskyy Turns To Türkiye As Key Platform For Russia-Ukraine Talks
According to foreign media outlets cited by Trend, Zelenskyy is now developing a strategy to pursue negotiations without Washington's direct involvement.
Sources indicate that the Ukrainian leader increasingly views Türkiye as the primary platform for facilitating talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Earlier, sources within the U.S. administration suggested that American officials could no longer recall when the issue of Ukraine had last been discussed at the White House. The same sources noted that U.S. negotiators have shifted their primary focus toward Iran.
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