Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelenskyy Turns To Türkiye As Key Platform For Russia-Ukraine Talks

Zelenskyy Turns To Türkiye As Key Platform For Russia-Ukraine Talks


2026-05-02 06:03:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly halted efforts to persuade the United States to remain actively engaged in dialogue over the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

According to foreign media outlets cited by Trend, Zelenskyy is now developing a strategy to pursue negotiations without Washington's direct involvement.

Sources indicate that the Ukrainian leader increasingly views Türkiye as the primary platform for facilitating talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, sources within the U.S. administration suggested that American officials could no longer recall when the issue of Ukraine had last been discussed at the White House. The same sources noted that U.S. negotiators have shifted their primary focus toward Iran.

MENAFN02052026000195011045ID1111061528



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search