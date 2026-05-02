Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Combating Racial Discrimination At UN Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar has reiterated the importance of eliminating racism and racial discrimination in all its forms, highlighting steps taken to promote equality, tolerance and social cohesion.

The statement was delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva, Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, during an informal meeting of the Committee on the Elimination of racial Discrimination with states parties to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of racial Discrimination.

She said the State of Qatar had adopted policies and plans aimed at fostering an inclusive and safe society free from intolerance, hatred and discrimination, stressing that racism contravenes international and national laws and norms.

Al Suwaidi also emphasized the importance of maintaining neutrality, objectivity and mutual respect in the committee's work, noting that such principles strengthen trust in international mechanisms and ensure their effectiveness.

She warned against approaches that could fuel division or justify exclusion based on race or origin, particularly amid current regional and global challenges, and called for preserving constructive dialogue and cooperation in addressing related issues.