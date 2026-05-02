Diplomatic Corps Continues To Review Reconstruction And Economic Development Projects In Liberated Territories
AzerNEWS reports that the delegation's program in Lachin includes visits to the“Zerti Agro-Industrial Park,” where diplomats are expected to review the operations of several enterprises. These include textile, furniture, and footwear factories, as well as facilities engaged in essential oil production and livestock farming. The itinerary also features greenhouse and nursery complexes, highlighting the region's growing agricultural and industrial capacity.
In addition, the diplomats are scheduled to visit the“Lachin Recreation Complex,” one of the newly developed facilities aimed at boosting tourism and local economic activity.
This trip marks the 21st visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Such visits are considered important for providing the international community with a direct and objective understanding of the scale of reconstruction projects and the progress achieved in areas restored after years of occupation.
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