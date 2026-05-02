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U.S. Defense Department Partners with Leading Tech Firms
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Defense revealed on Friday that it has finalized agreements with several major artificial intelligence firms to integrate advanced AI systems into its most highly classified networks. The move is part of a broader effort to enhance the military’s technological capabilities and operational efficiency.
The collaborations involve a range of prominent technology companies, including SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services. These partnerships are intended to support the deployment of cutting-edge AI tools across defense infrastructure.
"These agreements accelerate the transformation toward establishing the United States military as an AI-first fighting force and will strengthen our warfighters’ ability to maintain decision superiority across all domains of warfare," the department said in a statement.
The department also emphasized that it will continue developing a framework designed to avoid dependence on a single AI provider, ensuring sustained adaptability for the Joint Force over time. This approach is aimed at preserving operational independence and technological resilience.
"Access to a diverse suite of AI capabilities from across the resilient American technology stack will give warfighters the tools they need to act with confidence and safeguard the nation against any threat," it said.
The collaborations involve a range of prominent technology companies, including SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services. These partnerships are intended to support the deployment of cutting-edge AI tools across defense infrastructure.
"These agreements accelerate the transformation toward establishing the United States military as an AI-first fighting force and will strengthen our warfighters’ ability to maintain decision superiority across all domains of warfare," the department said in a statement.
The department also emphasized that it will continue developing a framework designed to avoid dependence on a single AI provider, ensuring sustained adaptability for the Joint Force over time. This approach is aimed at preserving operational independence and technological resilience.
"Access to a diverse suite of AI capabilities from across the resilient American technology stack will give warfighters the tools they need to act with confidence and safeguard the nation against any threat," it said.
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