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US Orders Drawdown of 5,000 Troops in Germany
(MENAFN) The US defense secretary has directed the removal of roughly 5,000 military personnel from Germany, according to a Pentagon spokesperson who confirmed the move on Friday.
“This decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground.
"We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months," Sean Parnell said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump stated earlier in the week that Washington is evaluating a potential scaling back of its military deployment in Germany, as divisions persist within NATO regarding his ongoing war against Iran.
His comments followed criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday, who accused the US of lacking an “exit strategy” for the Iran conflict and said Americans were being “humiliated” by the Iranian regime during negotiations.
“This decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground.
"We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months," Sean Parnell said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump stated earlier in the week that Washington is evaluating a potential scaling back of its military deployment in Germany, as divisions persist within NATO regarding his ongoing war against Iran.
His comments followed criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday, who accused the US of lacking an “exit strategy” for the Iran conflict and said Americans were being “humiliated” by the Iranian regime during negotiations.
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