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Venezuela’s Leadership Limbo Deepens
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s interim head of state, Delcy Rodríguez, refused on Friday to outline any schedule for upcoming presidential elections, keeping the country in an extended phase of political uncertainty after the abrupt ousting of Nicolás Maduro. Her stance underscores the ongoing instability surrounding the nation’s leadership transition.
When questioned by journalists during a press briefing about when voters might be called to the polls to address the leadership gap, Rodríguez offered a vague reply, stating, “I don’t know, someday.” This lack of clarity has contributed to growing concerns over the direction of the transition.
Meanwhile, senior government figure Diosdado Cabello, who serves as interior minister and holds significant influence within the ruling party, echoed a similar sentiment. He indicated that elections would only occur when “the time comes,” reinforcing the administration’s reluctance to commit to a defined timeline.
The National Electoral Council (CNE), the institution constitutionally responsible for managing and supervising elections, has also remained silent. It has yet to release any official communication or tentative calendar regarding a potential vote.
This absence of progress persists even though Rodríguez has now been in power for more than 100 days following the Jan. 3 U.S. military intervention, referred to as "Operation Absolute Resolve," which led to Maduro’s arrest and triggered the current political shift.
The hesitation to announce an election date is largely linked to the aftermath of the July 28, 2024, presidential vote. That controversial election significantly damaged Venezuela’s already fragile diplomatic relationships with numerous nations, further complicating efforts to restore political normalcy.
When questioned by journalists during a press briefing about when voters might be called to the polls to address the leadership gap, Rodríguez offered a vague reply, stating, “I don’t know, someday.” This lack of clarity has contributed to growing concerns over the direction of the transition.
Meanwhile, senior government figure Diosdado Cabello, who serves as interior minister and holds significant influence within the ruling party, echoed a similar sentiment. He indicated that elections would only occur when “the time comes,” reinforcing the administration’s reluctance to commit to a defined timeline.
The National Electoral Council (CNE), the institution constitutionally responsible for managing and supervising elections, has also remained silent. It has yet to release any official communication or tentative calendar regarding a potential vote.
This absence of progress persists even though Rodríguez has now been in power for more than 100 days following the Jan. 3 U.S. military intervention, referred to as "Operation Absolute Resolve," which led to Maduro’s arrest and triggered the current political shift.
The hesitation to announce an election date is largely linked to the aftermath of the July 28, 2024, presidential vote. That controversial election significantly damaged Venezuela’s already fragile diplomatic relationships with numerous nations, further complicating efforts to restore political normalcy.
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