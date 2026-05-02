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Small Plane Crash Leaves 5 Dead in Texas

Small Plane Crash Leaves 5 Dead in Texas


2026-05-02 03:41:55
(MENAFN) All five occupants of a small aircraft perished late Thursday when it crashed in the US state of Texas, authorities confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the downed aircraft as a Cessna 421C, reporting that it went down at approximately 23:35 local time (0425 GMT Friday). No survivors were found.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra disclosed via Facebook that emergency personnel were dispatched to Wimberley — a community situated roughly 64 kilometers southwest of Austin — following reports of a downed aircraft. Preliminary findings indicated the plane was traveling at unusually high speed upon impact, though the victims' identities have yet to be released publicly, Becerra noted.

Investigators found no evidence of a mid-air collision. A separate aircraft operating in the same airspace landed without incident.

Officials noted the plane's emergency locator transmitter had broadcast a distress signal prior to the crash, which prompted air traffic controllers to alert rescue services.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA have opened formal investigations into the cause of the accident, while emergency and fire crews continued recovery operations at the site through the night.

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