Bacchu Kadu's Theatrical Political Shift A 'Samadhi' Of Sham, Shiv Sena UBT In Saamana

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, in a scathing critique of the current political climate in Maharashtra, on Saturday, highlighted the "living samadhi" (ritual renunciation) of Bacchu Kadu, a long-time MLA and former minister from the Amravati division.

It characterised Kadu's recent merger with the Eknath Shinde faction as a theatrical display of political opportunism disguised as social service.

The Thackeray camp in a hard-hitting editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said that the "Samadhi ceremony" was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his followers of him and Kadu. Following this symbolic surrender, Kadu's "new Guru," Shinde, rewarded him with a nomination to the Legislative Council (MLC). Kadu, who had been gasping like a "fish out of water" since losing his Assembly seat, suddenly "saw God" once his political future was secured through this appointment.

The editorial traces Kadu's journey from a social activist to a career politician. Originally a Shiv Sainik, he left the party and Hindutva when denied a candidacy, opting to run as an independent. He served as a minister in Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet but switched sides during the rebellion, participating in the "pilgrimage" to Surat, Guwahati, and Goa. After failing to secure a ministerial berth in the new government, he resumed protesting against them, only to eventually join the Shinde faction once his legislative status was at stake.

The editorial highlights the irony in Kadu's recent actions. Just days prior to joining, Kadu had publicly stated, "We are not so worthless as to go with Shinde just for an MLA post." However, that promise was quickly forgotten.

The editorial says today, Kadu has become a "Shinde-dweller." It further adds,“In Amravati, there is a conflict between 'Bachchu Kadu vs Ravi Rana.' This conflict between two "performers" is merely a business of fooling the public. When the BJP supported the nomination of Ravi Rana, an independent, in the state Assembly elections, Kadu criticised it as "helplessness." So, at what level of helplessness should Kadu Maharaj's Samadhi be measured?” it asks.

"Kadu's samadhi is the hypocrisy of 'Mambaji'-a vivid picture of the fallen state of our politics,” claims the editorial.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena argues that the BJP plans to contest future elections "on its own." Their vehicle is full. They intend to move forward by discarding Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde's parties. Preparations are ready to swallow Ajit Pawar's party, and tomorrow, Shinde's MLAs will also go to the BJP.

“When Shinde is empty, people like Kadu will leave his current Samadhi and join the BJP's celebration. Kadu will try to hang onto the BJP's vehicle for the justice of the disabled while praising CM Fadnavis and PM Modi. Kadu's Samadhi is a sham; it represents the decline of political levels. While Kadu heads toward political salvation via the Legislative Council, the farmers, widows, and disabled citizens he claims to represent remain exactly where they were-neglected,” concludes the editorial.