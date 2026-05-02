Trinamool Complains To EC Against RO Of Counting Centre Alleging Unauthorised Sorting Of Postal Ballots

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Saturday lodged a complaint with Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Returning Officer (RO) of Khudiram Anushilan Kendra counting centre for unauthorised sorting of postal ballot papers on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, the Trinamool Congress alleged suspicious movements in this strongroom of the counting centre at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in central Kolkata.

The party's Beleghata candidate Kunal Ghosh and Shyampukur candidate Shashi Panja sat on a dharna outside the counting centre, protesting against sorting of postal ballot papers in the absence of election agents of the political parties or contesting candidates.

In a letter to the Election Commission, the party said, "This is to bring to your urgent attention that on 30 April 2026, postal ballot covers were sorted at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, the strongroom, by Election Commission personnel in the absence of candidates, their election agents, representatives of political parties, and without any prior notice. CCTV footage evidencing the same is enclosed herewith for your perusal."

According to the Trinamool Congress, the aforesaid conduct was in direct violation of paras 11.21.6 and 11.21.7 of the ECI Handbook, which mandate that the handling of postal ballots be carried out strictly in the presence of candidates or their authorised representatives with due notice and transparency.

"It is further inconsistent with Rule 27(3) of the CE Rules, which requires safe custody of postal ballot covers. Such conduct is also punishable under Sections 128(1) and 134 of the RPA, in as much as it involves handling of postal ballot materials in breach of the obligation to maintain secrecy of voting and to discharge official duty in accordance with law. The same is contrary to the principles of transparency, fairness, and level playing field under the MCC," the letter read.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that similar irregularities are being reported at other counting centres and postal ballot strongrooms across the state, thereby raising serious concerns regarding systemic non-compliance.

The party demanded that the ECI must initiate an urgent enquiry into the incident at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra and fix accountability for the violations noted herein.

"Immediately direct the cessation of any unauthorised handling or sorting of postal ballot covers at all strongrooms/counting centres; ensure that authorised representatives of candidates are granted access to CCTV feeds and premises without obstruction, in accordance with applicable directions; and direct verification of the handling of postal ballot covers in affected constituencies in the presence of candidates or their authorised representatives," the party said.

Last Thursday, a scuffle broke out between workers of Trinamool Congress and BJP outside counting centre Khudiram Anushilan Kendra while two Trinamool candidates, Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja, have been sitting outside the gate of the centre, alleging suspicious movements inside the strongroom. Workers of both parties shouted slogans at each other.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee reached the strongroom of the counting centre Sakhawat Memorial Govt. Girls' High School where EVMs of her Bhabanipur constituency are being kept.

She left the counting centre after being there for almost four hours. After observing the strongroom, Mamata instructed the Trinamool candidates across the state to keep a watchful eye at night on counting centres across the state for any suspicious activities.